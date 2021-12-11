PROTESTS AGAINST NEW RESTRICTIONS IN NICOSIA

A large group of people were seen having picnics outside restaurants Limassol and Nicosia to protest the new rules.

The protest, which was organized by United for Justice Cyprus – a social media group, had people protesting against banning the unvaccinated from public establishments such as coffee shops, restaurants and pubs.

It began at Ledras street and the Limassol castle in Nicosia, with people laying down mats and blankets and sitting down with their containers of drinks and meals. Some were also carrying cool bags and coolers.

Videos were taken on social media, which had several people dancing and celebrating their freedom.

According to the official announcement, the aim of the event was to encourage people to live happily and without fear.

The new rule in place will mandate all those aged 12 and above who are not vaccinated with even a single dose to be banned from all outdoor and indoor public places.