The police have arrested a 24-year-old man trying to leave Cyprus on a fraudulent passport.

The man, an Afghan national, was arrested from the airport at 8:30 pm, after the authorities detected fraudulent features on his security documents.

Upon further checking, it was determined that the man was in fact had presented what was a fake Spanish passport.

The man was charged with forgery – his statement to the police revealed that he was in fact an asylum seeker.