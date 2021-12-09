CYPRUS POLICE ARREST MAN IN CONNECTION WITH ISRAELI BOY’S ABDUCTION

The incident involving the abduction of an Israeli boy has already proven itself as a complicated case.

The man who allegedly kidnapped the child, and who has an Italy-issued warrant for him – was found and arrested in Cyprus.

According to the prosecutors in Italy, Gabriel Abutbul Alon helped Eitan Biran’s grandfather to take the boy to Israel, without any prior consent from his paternal aunt, with whom he was living.

Biren went to live with his aunt after his entire family passed away in a fatal cable car crash in Italy.