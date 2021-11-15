RUSSIANS VISITING CYPRUS TO AVOID QUARANTINE

As Russia is facing some of toughest measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, many Russian national are fleeing to seaside destinations to escape the perceived life of drudgery at home.

The best example of this can be seen on Russian travel company Orange Sun Tour, whose slogan is “Don’t quarantine, but holiday on the beach!” Among other destinations, the travel agency has Cyprus on its list.

According to Polina Bondarenko, a travel agent, people are flocking to go to Cyprus, even as the prices have shot up. More interestingly, over 70% of these are fully vaccinated – which is much more than the 33% currently vaccinated in Russia.