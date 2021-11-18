Police arrest 4 with 5 Kg of Cannabis

Cyprus’ YKAN anti-narcotics squad has apprehended a vehicle driven by a man, 34. Upon searching, they found 2kgs of cannabis and immediately arrested the man.

They then searched his home, where they found more cannabis as well as some relevant tools.

The YKAN squad also separately stopped another car that they perceived to have been moving suspiciously. The passenger in the car tried to run but was caught and arrested. The police recovered 3 Kgs of cannabis along with some relevant tools.

The police also arrested a 4th man, who was found to have been storing 310 grams of the narcotic in his home along with some other evidence of usage.

All the four have been charged and detained, pending further investigations.