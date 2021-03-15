6 CARS DESTROYED IN FREAK ACCIDENT

A freak accident in Larnaca led to a fire which destroyed 6 cars on a street.

The accident happened as a short circuit lit up a barrel of oil that was stored in the garage. After damaging the building’s garage, ground floor and second floor, the fire spread as the flame spread down the road straight into a car. It then further expanded to gut 6 other cars before it was stopped.

The initial call made to the fire department was at 4 AM. By this time, the fire had already spread to two cars. By the time the fire brigade had arrived, all of 6 cars were on fire.

The fire brigade used over an hour to extinguish the fire.

As of now, the area of accident has been sealed, and an investigation is being conducted to determine the exact reason why the freak accident happened in the first place.