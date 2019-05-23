TURKEY TO BEGIN DRILLING OFF OF THE COAST OF CYPRUS

The Turkish Republic of North Cyprus – a breakaway nation that is recognized exclusively by Turkey, has announced to the UN that it would begin its drilling activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The two entities, namely Turkish-occupied Cyprus and Turkey have made their efforts to increase their drilling and gas exploration activities. This has had Nicosia (capital of EU-member Greek Cyprus) and Ankara to go at odds with both Turkish Cypriots’ apparent gas revenue shared and Turkey’s territorial claims.

According to Greek news platform Ekathimerini, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has published a map, whereby ‘Areas F and G’ – the place of research and drilling are in fact Cyprus’ Special Economic Zone parcels 1,2,8,9 and part of parcels 12 and 13.

Turkey made headlines in February by using its survey vessel, the Barbaros to make explorations in Cyprus’ offshore block 9 in the EEZ.