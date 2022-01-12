POLICE ARREST MAN OVER HIT-AND-RUN

The Cyprus Police has arrested a man over the hit-and-run which led to the death of a 60-year-old woman.

The victim, Androula Papachristoforou was going across Paphos’ Priamou street in the evening when she was hit by a car. She was taken to the Paphos hospital in an ambulance, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The driver of said car fled the scene.

Upon investigation, the police arrested a 44-year-old man. He is now under investigation for manslaughter and fleeing the scene of the accident.