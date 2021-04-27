THE HALLOUM CHEESE WINS ORDER OF PROTECTION FROM THE EU

The traditional cheese of Halloumi has been granted a place in the European Union’s list of Protected Designations of Origins.

The cheese variety, which is called hellim in Turkish language, has long since been in controversy on the topic of its origins.

Thus far, both Turkey and Cyprus have been marketing it under their names.

That will no longer be the case, however, since the European Union has made the landmark decision of recognizing the halloumi cheese as a product exclusive to Cyprus.

President Nicos Anastasiades welcomed the decision and announced it in his tweet. He further added how the prized cheese is now under protection.

The designation awarded to Cyprus shall be formally adopted in the middle of April 2021.