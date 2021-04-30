TURKISH VICE-PRESIDENT TO PAY A VISIT TO TURKEY CYPRUS

Fuat Oktay, the vice-president of Turkey is set to pay a visit to Turkish Cyprus.

According to government sources, Vice-President Fuat Oktay has plans to hold some official talks on his visit as well.

Other plans include inspection of a site in Guvercinlik Village, meeting the mayor of the municipality of Gazimagusa, and attending the premiere screening of the much-hyped TV show Bir Zamanlar Kibris (Once Upon a Time in Cyprus).

Guvercinlik is the site where industrial zone is being planned to be built, as part of an economic and financial agreement between the two regions.