ONGOING WEATHER ALERT IN CYPRUS

The Cyprus Meteorology Department has issued an orange warning in anticipation of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

They have announced that the precipitation can go to higher levels – up to around 85-110 millimeters every 24 hours.

Parallel, the Civil Defense has issued its own set of safety instructions for the public. This includes making sure that outdoor wells are the cleared out, basements are not vulnerable to flooding, seeing to it that all persons, animals and expensive and valuable products are moved to a safe place.

They have also asked the public to stay indoors as much as possible.