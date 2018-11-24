TURKEY WILL CONTINUE TO DRILL OFF CYPRIOT COAST, SAYS CAVUSOGLU

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has asserted that Turkey will continue to drill for gas off the Cyprus coast, regardless of any and all circumstances to make sure that resources are being shared fairly.

Speaking at a university in the Eastern Mediterranean on the topic of law and politics. Foreign Minister Cavusoglu warned that Cyprus will not allow for the rights of Turkish Cypriots be infringed upon and that Turkey will not be allowed to pursue drilling activities unilaterally.

According to the state-owned Anadolu news agency, whose report documented the entire incident, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu went on claim that their only aim is to share resources on a fair basis, and not fight with people.

Cavusoglu also spoke critically on Turkey’s involvement in the Cyprus issue, saying how insensible for Turkey to sit down simply to restart negotiations on Cyprus reunification.