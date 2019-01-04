US DIPLOMATS WORK ACTIVELY TO IMPROVE US-MEDITERRANEAN RELATIONS

Kathleen Doherty, the US ambassador in Cyprus, has visited the ExxonMobil drilling site in Cyprus’s EEZ. The high-ranking diplomat was flown to the area by helicopter along with Cypriot ministers of energy and foreign affairs, Giorgos Lakkotrypis and Nikos Christodoulides respectively. Also present in the helicopter was Exxon vice president Tristan Asprey.

In the meantime, in a four-day visit to Greece, Elizabeth Neumann, the US Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for threat prevention and security policy, said that her talks would work as “important basis” for the upcoming US-Greece Strategic Dialogue.

According to the US Embassy in Athens, Greece, Neumann visited Greece in context of the Greece-US counterterrorism and law enforcement cooperation, along with seeing to the preparations for the first US-Greece Strategic Dialogue.