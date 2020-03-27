WOMAN SUSTAINS BURNS IN MASSIVE HOUSE FIRE

A massive house fire that broke out in Konia has led to its occupant – a woman, being hospitalized with severe burns.

According to a report by The Cyprus News Agency, the fire, which broke out at approximately 11.30 am in the morning, originated in the kitchen from cookware that was left unattended on a gas stove.

The woman did try to remove it to prevent a mishap but was unsuccessful and suffered severe burns to her left foot and her hands. She was hospitalized to be treated for first as well as second degree burns.