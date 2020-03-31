NAVY FRIGATE FROM ITALY CODUCTS JOINT MILITARY EXERCISES WITH CYPRUS

In an ongoing chain of events promoting better military cooperation between countries in the Mediterranean, Italy and Cyprus have recently conducted joint military exercises of the course of Larnaca.

The Cyprus Navy participated in various drills along with the” Virginio Fasan” as Italian Navy Frigate. The Fasan was docked at Larnaca port for this purpose.

The Italian Embassy in Nicosia issued a press release stating that the frigate is conducting joint exercises for the purpose of better patrolling and surveillance in the Eastern Mediterranean. They added that the activities are totally within the interests of both nations, and in full compliance with international statutes.

Notably, ENI, the Italian energy company conducts drilling for possible gas and oil deposits in the island country’s EEZ.

The Fasan joins a slew of Italian ships that have visited Cyprus ports in the last few months. The frigate had originally come into service in 2013 in the Italian. It currently serves with the First Marine Division Command in La Spezia.