12 MIGRANTS WERE PICKED UP IN PERISTERONA

The migrant crisis has been going on a head-to-head level, and circumstances do prove that there is very little to alleviate it.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, 12 irregular migrants have been picked up wandering around in Peristerona early in the morning. The migrants – consisting of 10 grown men and 2 youths, all male and of Syrian nationality were transferred to the Kokkinotrimithia temporary accommodation centre.

According to a statement from authorities, it has been a struggle to cope with the surging increase in asylum seekers, which in comparison to population size is literally the highest in all of the European Union.

According to Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides, the percentage of applications for asylum seeking has increased by over 130% in 2019 from what already was a higher number in 2018.