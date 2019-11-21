IRISH PRESIDENT TO VISIT CYPRUS

Michael Higgins, the President of Ireland will be visiting Cyprus in in response to an invitation from Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

The first such visit in Cyprus by Irish president since 2006 following President Anastasiades’ official Ireland visit in 2016. Said visit will include the discussion of the issue of the violation of the island country’s Exclusive Economic Zone by Turkey, along with others like Brexit and the bilateral relations between Cyprus and Ireland.

Additionally, President Higgins will be shown the buffer zone. He will also visit the Irish civilian police currently serving with Unficyp and will be addressing the House.

According to a statement issued by Ireland, the visit is a great opportunity to renew the bilateral relationship between Ireland and Cyprus and will publicly recognize Ireland’s contribution to the Unficyp.