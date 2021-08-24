2 ARRESTED IN STABBING INCIDENT IN NICOSIA

The Cyprus police have arrested two men, 21 and 22, for at least 8 days on suspicion of stabbing a 23-year-old man in Nicosia.

The incident in question happened around 12 noon in a central Nicosia parking lot, where it is being ascertained that the 22-year-old injured the 23-year-old in the neck and face while scuffling with him.

Once the latter was injured, both the 21 and the 22-year-old fled the scene to avoid being found and arrested. Various eyewitness account that put them on the scene, along with a statement from the 23-year-old got the two men arrested.

The 23-year-old is currently recovering in the hospital. All of the three men are from Syria.