POLICE REMAND 3 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS FOR IDENTITY THEFT

At least three persons were held for crimes related to illegal entry, stay and identity theft.

Firstly, a Congolese woman was arrested at Paphos international airport early on Monday. The airport authorities became suspicious during the required passport check when she presented a French passport. On further interrogation, she confessed to the police that the identity card was given to her by a man of African descent not known to her in Larnaca.

Incidentally on the same flight, a person of African descent displayed a Belgian ID during the passport check, which turned out to be a fake one. The man then revealed to the police that the Belgian ID he displayed did not belong to him. He found it on lying on the ground somewhere in Larnaca.

Finally, a female of African descent was arrested at the same airport, for displaying a Belgian identity card. Although the identity card was alright, it has been stated lost as per records.

On Tuesday, the District Court of Paphos remanded them for three days.