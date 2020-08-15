AMBER ALERT ISSUED AS TEMPERATURES RISE TO 43 DEGREES CELSIUS

In what is being considered alarming news, an amber alert has been issued in observance of the sudden and sharp rise in temperatures.

The alert, issued by the Cyprus meteorological service, has been issued for what is the 49th temperature warning for 2020. According to the alert, the temperatures are set to go as high as 43 degrees Celsius in the plains, and over 35C in the mountainous areas during the peak period of 11am to 5pm.

According to the weather forecast, the rise in temperature has happened due to a heated atmospheric mass that has been affecting the area, effectively raising the temperature by several degrees.

The Met Office further declared said that while it will be considerably breezy in the coastal, the inland areas would remain hot and dry.

Temperatures in the night time, however, should cool down to around 25C inland, 23C in the coasts other coastal areas.