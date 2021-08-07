COURT FINDS PRIMA FACIE IN CASE AGAINST RAPE-ACCUSED BISHOP

The criminal court of Larnaca-Famagusta has found prima facie case against the former bishop.

In response to this development, Michalis Pikis, the former cleric’s lawyer has requested a period of a day to prepare his defense against the newly obtained information.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, this development has come after 2 more witnesses have testified against Chrysostomos. This includes a police officer who had investigated the case to begin with.

The offence in question that forms the basis of this case is a rape the ex-bishop committed against a woman in 2011, in his own office in Larnaca.