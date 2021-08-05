MAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON

The Cyprus Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson after a fire burnt down roughly 2kms of wild vegetation and dry grass in Analiontas.

The authorities came to know about the fire after nearby residents and witnesses reported it to the police. The fire had become massive by then, and it took the collective efforts of 19 fire engines, 3 aircrafts and a police helicopter.

Once the fire was finally extinguished, the police investigated the case, which led to them arrested the man, 33. The man came under the police’s radar after they found cut iron bars and a metal cutting machine on the plot, which belonged to said man. The police also found 2 cannabis plants.

The man was then arrested on charges of drug possession, illegal cannabis growing, and of course, starting the forest fire.