2 CYPRIOT ATHLETES TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

An athlete participating in the Cyprus national team in the Olympic Games along with her coach have tested positive for Covid-19.

The diagnosis has happened after the athlete had completed her sporting competition.

Andreas Theophylactou, the head of the Cyprus delegation in Tokyo, confirmed the grim development. He further added that the two were no longer staying in the Olympic village.

While he is relieved that the two infected are safe to themselves and others, he is worried that about other members of the team, especially with other cases (in other countries’ teams) being recorded in the Olympics village.

So far, 16 people in the Olympic village – all from various countries – have tested positive for COVID-19. This makes the total number of infected rise to 148 – a number that includes volunteers, assistants and organizers in general.