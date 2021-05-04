UN-SPONSORED INFORMAL TALKS ON CYPRUS REUNIFICATION FALLS APART

In what is being regarded as another low in the series of negative developments regarding the Cyprus reunification issue, the latest series of talks has also resulted into failure.

The talks, which are informal in nature and sponsored by the United Nations, resulted in neither party coming to any kind of common ground.

The news was announced by the António Guterres, who revealed the negative development happened after over 3 days of talks between officials from the Greek and Turkish Cyprus “nations.”

He continued, however, that this development will not deter him from his resolve to fix the issue. He added that a further round of informal talks are being planned in the next few months.