CYPRUS GOVERNMENT AWARDED 24 COVID-19 VIOLATION FINES IN 24 HOURS

The police in Cyprus have arrested 19 civilians as well as 5 business owners on grounds of violating the measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement by a spokesperson for the Cyprus police, the cops carried out more than three thousand checks – and the actual levels of rule violations were quite alarming. Most people were not wearing masks and using the SafePass when being in crowds and public places.

He further explained the breakdown of checks by district. No violations were reported in Larnaca and Morphou, where 572 and 180 checks were made, respectively. Nicosia saw 1,295 checks and two fines – including one business-person and one citizen, while Famagusta had 461 checks and had 5 citizens fined. Paphos has 290 checks, with 3 citizens and 4 business owners fined. Limassol had the greatest number of bookings, with 10 citizens fined out of a total of 296 checks.

The Cypriot traffic department also carried out 35 checks at airports and ports – however no cases were reported.