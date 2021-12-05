NORTH CYPRUS HOLDING ELECTIONS AHEAD OF TIME

The political parties in Turkish Cyprus have agreed to hold the election ahead of time on January 22, 2022.

According to the Parliament Press Office of North Cyprus, the decision was taken after the chairmen of the country’s 6 political parties discussed the issue – under the guidance of Önder Sennaroğlu, the Speaker of the Parliament. They also decided to form a committee which will be working on the changes to be brought forth by the election law.

The new cabinet formed by a coalition government was approved by Ersin Tatar, the President of Turkish Cypriot Nov. 5. Members included the Democrat Party (DP) and the National Unity Party (UBP), with Faiz Sucuoğlu, of the latter acting as the coalition’s chairman.

The first act for Mr. Sucuoğlu was the announcement of his first statement.