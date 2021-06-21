CYPRUS POLICE INVESTIGATING A CASE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

The Criminal Investigative Department of Paphos police are investigating a case of attempted murder, which was sparked off from a an argument in a parking lot.

According to the police, a man, 43, who had visited relatives at an apartment building in Chlorakas, began to argue with an asylum seeker, 39, over a space in the building’s parking lot.

After the argument, the 43-year-old went on to purposely drive his car towards the 39-year-old, hit him and then fled the scene. The younger man suffered fractures in his right leg.

Once the police obtained evidence, they arrested the 43-year-old man. He will be presented in court at a later date for sentencing.