MOTHER CAUGHT TRYING TO PASS EXAM WITH DAUGHTER’S IDENTITY PAPERS

An elderly woman was caught trying to take an exam while posing as her daughter.

The woman, 67, had showed up to take what would be her daughter’s state university entry exams using the ID papers belonging to her daughter, 25.

The arrest was made after the police received a complaint from someone at Larnaca High School regarding an older woman giving exams suspicious.

Weirdly, there was no record of anyone fitting the description of the daughter to have ever expressed interest in giving such exams, let alone showing up for them.

The 67-year-old woman has been charged in writing for the time being. She will be presented in court at a later date.