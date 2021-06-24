WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ILLEGAL STAY IN CYPRUS

The Cyprus Police recently arrested a middle-aged woman for illegally staying on the island nation.

According to a statement from the police, the arrest was made after the woman was discovered in a block of apartments in Paphos’s Tafoi Vasileon Avenue.

The woman, an asylum seeker had submitted a request for it in the first week of March 2019 – which was rejected in January 2021 after more than a year and a half.

The woman continued to stay in Cyprus after not appealing for a stay order within the 38-day stipulated period, and then seemed to have gone missing altogether.