CYPRUS POLICE ISSUE MORE THAN A HUNDRED FINES FOR COVID LOCKDOWN VIOLATIONS IN A SINGLE DAY

Over 114 different persons, including one business owner were booked on grounds of violating COVID lockdown regulations.

According to a statement made by a spokesperson for the police, the bookings come after the police force carried out a massive 8,000-person search who appeared to not follow the exact rules of the lockdown.

Of course, those carrying out emergency and essential services, and having a genuine reason for being out of home were exempted. The rest were all booked for violation.

Incidentally, many of these were found to be looking to access nature trails, which is currently prohibited by the government.

The prohibition comes after a decree signed by the government after several people were observed crowding the Troodos square.