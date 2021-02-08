TRNC TAKES STAND AGAINST UN’S CYPRUS PEACE FORCE DECISION

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has taken a stand and spoken against the extended term of the UN Peacekeeping force in the island nation.

In a statement to the press and the public, the Foreign Ministry of the TRNC expressed their disapproval of the extension, explaining how their consent was once again not sought by the international organization.

They further added that the mandate approving the extension itself had several loop holes in it. For starters, it ignored the UN’s basic principles as regards the peacekeeping operations and has several other legal inefficiencies.

Furthermore, when they did make a request, the UN went on to disregard them entirely.

Finally, the TRNC iterated that despite the issues, they will continue to rally to be recognized as a valid political entity.

The peacekeeping force’s stay in Cyprus has been extended till July, 2021.