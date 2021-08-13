CYPRUS POLICE ORDER DESTROYING OF FIREWORKS

The Cyprus Police have declared that they will be destroying all confiscated fireworks at the Sha quarries. The destruction has been scheduled between 5 and 11 pm.

To that end, they have issued an advance warning to the public on the explosions that might be heard as a result of this activity. They explained that while they would rather not have these interruptions, it is important to dispose off the hazardous materials as fast as possible.

They have assured the public that they have taken the necessary precautions, and that they would have no cause for concern.

The fireworks in question are those the police have seized on multiple occasions. Almost all of these were found to be illegally possessed.