FUGITIVE AMERICAN WOMAN ARRESTED IN CYPRUS

A woman, 29, allegedly wanted on an international arrest warrant for crimes related to fraud and money laundering, was held on her arrival in Cyprus Paphos’ airport, as per police statement on Friday.

On her arrival on a flight from Moscow, the airport authorities found that an international arrest warrant pending against her.

The warrant was issued by the United States for crimes related to fraud and money laundering that the woman committed in 2017.

The Cypriot authorities are currently preparing to deport the woman back to the US, where she will stand trial for her crimes.