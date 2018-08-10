CYPRUS TO SEE A DROP IN TEMPERATURE

Those affected by the scorching heat can now rejoice as the temperature in Cyprus is set to drop after reaching a peak point of 37C.

Cyprus has been going through a period of hot weather, which will come to a stand point with forecast of 35C in Nicosia and along the east coast, and 29C in the coastal areas and mountains. It is predicted with bar some fog and clouds, the day will be sunny.

More clouds may form during the evening and subsequent mornings. Mornings may be misty. Nighttime temperatures may fall to 20C in the Nicosia area and at the south and east coasts, 23C in the west and north and 14C around Troodos.

The Met office has said that over and above everything, the weekend will have the island country seeing sunny weather in general.