TEMPORARY CASINO OPENS DOORS IN CYPRUS

Those looking for some quality entertainment can now rejoice in the fact that the temporary casino which will pave the way for the City of Dreams Mediterranean Resort has opened its doors in Limassol. Called the C2 Cyprus casino, the establishment will run till 2021 – when City of Dreams will be set to open.

Craig Ballantyne, property president of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, spoke for the event, speaking that C2 is much more than a pop-up casino. Having invested over €13 million into the facility, the company will seek to make sure that all guests experience the renowned service quality for which Melco is famous.

Housed in the former Orphanides supermarket, in Zakaki, the building, which has been renovated for €12 million is sprawled across an area of 4,600 square meters and includes a 1,300-square-metre gaming area and can host 1,000 people.

The casino itself has 242 slot machines, 33 tables, a VIP gaming area, and a restaurant, along with two bars which will serve both food and drink. It employs 593 people, with Cypriots taking up 75 per cent them.

The casino is set to be officially inaugurated in September. The establishment will work on trial basis till then.