LARNACA TO SEE ITS FIRST SPAR SUPERMARKET

In a decision that may go on to change the spending styles and habits of Cypriots, international supermarket giant SPAR has announced its plans to open its first shop in Larnaca in collaboration with CTC Group’s ERMES.

The supermarket chain, which aims to open over 20 stores on the island country, will make its debut in Larnaca’s city center by August-end.

The new store will be over 1,300 square meters in area and will have full parking. While they will have an entire range of products, the focus will remain on fresh items like vegetables, fruits, fish, sea food and meats, along with sweets, coffee, delicatessen, and sweets.

While the store will have SPAR’s native brand products, other retail brands’ products will also be available. The company will also work with local producers to maintain “glocal” philosophy.

SPAR is one of the world’s biggest supermarket chains. First opened in 1932, the chain employs 350,000 employees across 12,500 stores in 48 countries on 4 continents. Serving over 13 million customers per day, the Dutch origin company has a retail sales worth of €34.5 billion as of 2017.