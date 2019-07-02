CYPRUS-UAE TIES TO BE PROMOTED BY JOINT COMMITTEE

Cyprus Foreign Minister Foreign Minister and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint cooperation committee.

The two Foreign Ministers, who met in Nicosia, also signed an agreement to foster better cooperation in matters of technical and economic importance between the and technical cooperation between the two nations.

Sheikh Al Nahyan, who came to Nicosia from his home in the UAE, met Demetris Syllouris, the House President and discussed at length the various political developments in the eastern Mediterranean region. Said discussion included the Cyprus problem, its ramifications and possible solutions.

In turn, Mr. Syllouris informed Sheikh Al Nahyan various initiatives, including (but not limited to) promoting the Arabic language in Cyprus, the creation of a Middle East cooperation centre in the island nation, and of course, ways to promote regional, bilateral and multilateral relations across all countries and regions.

Accompanying Sheikh Al Nahyan was Sultan Ahmed Ghamen Al Suawaidi, UAE’s Ambassador to Cyprus along with a group of his ministry’s top officials.