CYRPIOT PRESIDENT ARRIVES IN NEW YORK TO ATTEND UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Nicos Anastasiades, the President of Cyprus, has arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly and meetings with Cypriot American organizations.

Anastasiades, who will stay for a week in New York, is scheduled to visit the UN keynote address and meet with the Secretary General of the UN as leaders of other nations.

Besides being involved with the General Assembly, President Anastasiades will also be participating in the upcoming Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. He will be addressing the 2nd Capital Link Forum before leaving for New York.

Accompanying President Anastasiades would be Nikos Christodoulides, Foreign Affairs Minister of Cyprus. The latter, however, won’t be with the President all of the way, and will be in separate meetings with counterparts from other countries, including (but not limited to Nikos Kotzias of Greece.