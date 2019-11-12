DOCTORS FROM ISRAEL FLEW TO CYPRUS TO SAVE A WOMAN IN MEDICAL EMERGENCY

A team of four doctors – heart specialists from Israel arrived at the Cypriot hospital with the technology to save a woman in medical distress.

The patient in question was a 29-year-old woman resident of Nicosia who was suffering from childbirth-induced cardiac issues. With the lack of time and the appropriate technology to save her life, the doctors went on to issue a call for emergency that was later answered by doctors at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel.

The Israeli doctor gave the woman an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, who’s function is to oxygenate the blood of a patient outside their body and allow their lungs and heart to get rest.

Once the Israeli doctors stabilized the woman, they transported her back to the Leviev Heart Center the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, which is where she is currently recovering.