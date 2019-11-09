THE MINISTER FOR EUROPE HAS MADE HIS FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO CYPRUS

Christopher Pincher, the Minister for Europe and the Americas has arrived in order to meet with the Foreign Minister and the President of Cyprus.

Aside from meeting President Nicos Anastasiades, the Minister will be discussing Brexit will be welcoming the latter Government’s offer that will be guaranteeing UK nationals’ rights to live in Cyprus.

Besides the President, Mr. Pincher will also meet Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides as well as Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci. He will further visit British Sovereign Base Areas and visit the members of the British military who were serving in Cyprus.

Mr. Pincher had nothing but great words for the Cypriot community and emphasized on the relationship between the two island nations, and how they will continue to grow in spite of Brexit.