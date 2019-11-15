FOUR SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED IN LARNACA ON SUSPICION OF A SHAM MARRIAGE

4 people were arrested in Larnaca for trying to orchestrate a false marriage.

The four people in question include a 23-Year-Old woman and three men of ages 22, 23 and 41. They were arrested early morning right outside the municipality of Larnaca.

According to the police, the 23-year-old woman had arrived in Cyprus for the sole purpose of marrying one of the three men – a Cyprus citizen – and was to offer payment in exchange for her ‘service.’

All of the four were arrested and are currently due to appear in court in order to be remanded.