EXCESS INFLUX OF MIGRANTS FORCES CYPRUS TO SEEK ASSISTANCE

The migrants’ crisis has taken a toll on the Cypriot administration, which in turn has led to the island nation calling for international assistance to best deal with the situation.

In a joint statement to the press, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris and Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris have expressed the country’s concern over handling the scores of migrants constantly arriving on their shores.

The statement said that as of now, the number of applicants seeking asylum is equivalent to 4% of the island nation’s population – an alarmingly high percentage compared to the less than 1% in any other European country.