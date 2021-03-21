COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS TO BE EASED IN NORTHERN CYPRUS

The government has announced that the restrictions will be eased in the view of declining COVID-19 cases.

Turkish Cyprus Prime Minister Ersan Saner has revealed that the region will reduce the current level of restrictions beginning the 22nd of February.

If the decline in cases continues, then businesses, shops, and other economic activities will continue to reopen.

Eventually, all that will remain is the curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. during the weekends.

Under the new ease of restrictions, markets shall remain open from between 8 a.m.- 6 p.m and merchandising and retail services shall remain open from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m on the weekdays. All places selling essential goods (such as groceries, pharmacies, bakeries, supermarkets, convenience stores and gas stations) will remain open from between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Saturday.

Only bakeries and pharmacies will remain open on Sundays.

Schools shall remain closed and online classes will continue till at least the 28th of February.