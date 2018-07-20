EXXON MOBIL AWARDED FOR CONTRIBUTING TO CYPRUS’S ECONOMY

Exxon Mobil, the reputed tech company has received the 2018 Invest Cyprus International Investment Award, which recognizes the benefaction of foreign investors to the growth of the Cypriot economy.

The International Investment Award titled “Invest Cyprus” is a special award presented to elite outside investors in Cyprus every year and is meant as a form of appreciation for their constant and consistent support in seeing Cyprus’ potential as a suitable destination for current and prospective businessmen and investors.

The winners were congratulated by none other than the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, who continued to talk about the growing positive reputation of Cyprus. He emphasized on how far Cyprus has come from a few years back, when Cyprus was in the front pages for the wrong reasons. He lauded the resilience of the Cypriot economy and highlighted the prospects of its main productive sectors.

Exxon Mobil, the international oil and gas company, which has been doing impressive work in the Mediterranean area, recently announced that it would be continuing with exploration of hydrocarbons on the island and has plans for two different natural gas wells this year. Jay Jackson, Exploration Manager for the Europe/Caspian region, who was among those speaking on behalf of the company, also added that the East Mediterranean region’s concentration of hydrocarbons coupled with Cyprus’s ‘stable financial and political environment’ made the place an ideal location for investors.

Exxon Mobil’s current activities in Cyprus include the supply, distribution and marketing of petroleum products via Esso-branded Service Stations.