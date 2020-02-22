FOREIGN MINISTER CHRISTODOULIDES SAYS THAT CYPRUS AND SAUDI ARABIA HAVE STEADY RELATIONS

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulide and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met in Riyadh and discussed various topics pertaining to the improvement of relations between the two countries they represent.

Furthermore, they discussed how they could boost co-operation in other areas where mutual cooperation was needed – this included defense, finance, security and tourism. The launching of planned direct flights between the two nations was also heavily discussed. They also discussed the relations between Saudi Arabia and the European Union, especially in light of recent developments in the Middle East and in the Gulf area at last.

Mr. Christodoulides then went on to inform his counterpart regarding the recent developments of the island nation’s relations with Turkey, both in light of the unification matter and the Cyprus EEZ issue.