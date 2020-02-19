CYPRUS JOINS ‘THE MARS SOCIETY’

Cyprus joins the international organization “The Mars Society”.

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organization (CSEO) will become a member of The Mars Society after the Cyprus chapter of the latter organization will be established. This will serve to help promote Mars-related research on a domestic level and increase cooperation with other countries working domestically.

The Mars Society’s website says that it is the largest space advocacy organization in the world that is committed to exploration and subsequent colonization of Mars. It was founded in 1998 by Dr. Robert Zubrin along with his associates, and serves to educate the media, government and the public on the plus sides of the exploration and creation of settlement on Mars.