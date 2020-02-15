GREENS PARTY REPORTS ILLEGAL STRUCTURE ON SODAP BEACH

The Cyprus Greens party heavily criticized the Paphos Municipality for building an illegal building in Sodap beach.

According to the Green Party’s announcement, the municipal authorities of Paphos removed the rocks to have a canteen built illegally, violating the Barcelona protocol regarding the protection of the coastal Mediterranean region. Despite outraged and angry messages and letters from the locals, the Municipality has refused to listen.

The Green Party has called upon the Paphos Municipality to answer if a permit had been obtained.