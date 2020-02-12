ROAD ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF 24-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

In the latest incident – the fourth one this year, a 24-year-old woman died in a car accident that happened on the Avgorou-Liopetri.

The woman, Rafaella Pattichi, resided in Avgorou but was originally from Achna. She was on her way from Avgorou to Liopetri reportedly lost control of her vehicle, veered off the road, overturned multiple times and finally stopped in the field. The exact circumstances of her losing control is currently being investigated.

The woman had died on the spot. The fire service ultimately cut her free from the wreckage, after which she taken to the Famagusta Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.