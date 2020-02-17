TWO MEN WANTED FOR ROBBING A BAKERY

The Police are on the hunt for two men for reportedly conducting a robbery at a bakery in Larnaca.

Two men with their faces covered in masks entered the bakery at around 0.45am and demanded money from one of the employees at knifepoint.

The men managed to steal €300 from the scene before they fled.

The employees did manage to get some detailed descriptions – they described one of the perpetrators as 1.85 to 1.90m tall, wearing dark clothes and having a normal physique. He was speaking English during the robbery. The second man was described as around 1.50 to 1.55m tall, and also wearing dark clothes.