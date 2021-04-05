ISRAEL’S MILITARY TO HOLD GIANT ‘WAR MONTH’ EXERCISE ON CYPRUS

The Israeli military is set to hold a mass exercise on Cyprus.

According to the Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom, the elite units of the Israeli armed forces will use Cyprus as a substitute for Samaria, Judea, and the Gaza Strip.

The elite troops in question will include commandos and high-performing soldiers from the Air Force, Navy and Special Forces, along with the Depth Corps’ reserve and regular forces.

All of these are known to be specialized in conducting long-rage operations and carrying out missions deep within enemy territories.

The exercise is a part of the famed “war month” – a four-week-long exercise that simulates long-drawn battle conditions to assess and boost their wartime readiness. They will include a variety of maneuvers such as simulated combat and battle scenarios behind enemy lines.

So far, it is not known if Cypriot forces will be participating in the drill.